Head-To-Head Contrast: Gladstone Investment (NASDAQ:GAIN) and Andover Mining (OTCMKTS:AOVTF)

Gladstone Investment (NASDAQ:GAIN – Get Free Report) and Andover Mining (OTCMKTS:AOVTF – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and profitability.

Get Gladstone Investment alerts:

Profitability

This table compares Gladstone Investment and Andover Mining’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gladstone Investment 97.71% 7.33% 3.77% Andover Mining N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Gladstone Investment and Andover Mining, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Gladstone Investment 0 2 1 0 2.33 Andover Mining 0 0 0 0 N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Gladstone Investment currently has a consensus price target of $14.00, indicating a potential upside of 0.00%. Given Gladstone Investment’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Gladstone Investment is more favorable than Andover Mining.

11.9% of Gladstone Investment shares are held by institutional investors. 2.5% of Gladstone Investment shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Gladstone Investment and Andover Mining’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gladstone Investment $87.31 million 5.88 $85.31 million $2.48 5.65 Andover Mining N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Gladstone Investment has higher revenue and earnings than Andover Mining.

Summary

Gladstone Investment beats Andover Mining on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Gladstone Investment

(Get Free Report)

Gladstone Investment Corporation is business development company, specializes in lower middle market, mature stage, buyouts; refinancing existing debt; senior debt securities such as senior loans, senior term loans, lines of credit, and senior notes; senior subordinated debt securities such as senior subordinated loans and senior subordinated notes; junior subordinated debt securities such as subordinated notes and mezzanine loans; limited liability company interests, and warrants or options. The fund does not invest in start-ups. The fund seeks to invest in manufacturing, consumer products and business/consumer services sector. It seeks to invest in small and mid-sized companies based in the United States. The fund prefers to make debt investments between $5 million and $30 million and equity investments between $10 million and $40 million in companies. The fund seeks to invest in companies with revenue between $20 million and $100 million. The fund invests in companies with EBITDA from $3 million to $20 million. It seeks minority equity ownership and prefers to hold a board seat in its portfolio companies. It also prefers to take majority stake in its portfolio companies. The fund typically holds the investments for seven years and exits via sale or recapitalization, initial public offering, or sale to third party.

About Andover Mining

(Get Free Report)

Andover Mining Corp., a development stage company, acquires, explores for, and develops resource properties in Alaska and Utah, the United States. The company explores for copper, silver, lead, zinc, gold, and volcanogenic massive sulfide deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Sun property located in the Ambler Mineral Belt of Alaska; and interests in approximately 18,000 acres of patented and unpatented mining property in the Tintic Mining Districts in Utah County and Juab County, Utah, USA. The company was formerly known as Andover Ventures Inc. and changed its name to Andover Mining Corp. in January 2012. Andover Mining Corp. was incorporated in 2003 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Gladstone Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gladstone Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.