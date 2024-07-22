HealthEquity Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:HQY)

HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Monday. Stock investors acquired 2,653 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 890% compared to the average daily volume of 268 put options.

Insider Buying and Selling at HealthEquity

In related news, Vice Chairman Stephen Neeleman sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $34,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 90,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,693,775. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Vice Chairman Stephen Neeleman sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $34,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 90,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,693,775. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Frank Corvino sold 7,705 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.89, for a total value of $630,962.45. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $497,072.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 42,511 shares of company stock worth $3,519,346 in the last 90 days. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of HealthEquity in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of HealthEquity in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of HealthEquity during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of HealthEquity during the first quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of HealthEquity in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. 99.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on HQY shares. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of HealthEquity from $98.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. JMP Securities raised their price target on HealthEquity from $101.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on HealthEquity from $86.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. KeyCorp increased their target price on HealthEquity from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $92.00 price target on shares of HealthEquity in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, HealthEquity currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.67.

HealthEquity Price Performance

Shares of HQY stock traded up $2.12 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $75.50. 213,680 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 613,668. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $81.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.74. The company has a market cap of $6.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.07, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.57. HealthEquity has a 12 month low of $61.50 and a 12 month high of $88.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 4.39 and a current ratio of 4.39.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, June 3rd. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $287.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $278.78 million. HealthEquity had a return on equity of 7.77% and a net margin of 7.71%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that HealthEquity will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

About HealthEquity

HealthEquity, Inc provides technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, receive personalized benefit information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

Featured Articles

