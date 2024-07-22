Hermez Network Trading Up 0.1% This Week (HEZ)

Hermez Network (HEZ) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on July 22nd. Hermez Network has a market capitalization of $152.48 million and $18,777.72 worth of Hermez Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hermez Network token can currently be bought for approximately $4.17 or 0.00006245 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Hermez Network has traded up 0.1% against the US dollar.

Toncoin (TON) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.96 or 0.00010363 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.19 or 0.00009216 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67,223.38 or 1.00117409 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00000911 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000060 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.70 or 0.00011465 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.63 or 0.00006901 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0317 or 0.00000047 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $49.07 or 0.00073080 BTC.

About Hermez Network

Hermez Network (HEZ) is a token. Its launch date was October 14th, 2020. Hermez Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,534,435 tokens. Hermez Network’s official website is hermez.io. Hermez Network’s official Twitter account is @hermez_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Hermez Network is blog.hermez.io.

Buying and Selling Hermez Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Hermez Network (HEZ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Hermez Network has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 4,700,000 in circulation. The last known price of Hermez Network is 4.1856746 USD and is down -0.72 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 14 active market(s) with $13,861.89 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://hermez.io/.”

