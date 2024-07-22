HI 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $225,867.93 (HI)

HI (HI) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on July 22nd. HI has a market capitalization of $1.34 million and approximately $225,867.93 worth of HI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, HI has traded 3.3% lower against the dollar. One HI token can currently be purchased for $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.96 or 0.00010363 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.19 or 0.00009216 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67,223.38 or 1.00117409 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00000911 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000060 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.70 or 0.00011465 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.63 or 0.00006901 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0317 or 0.00000047 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.07 or 0.00073080 BTC.

HI (CRYPTO:HI) is a token. Its launch date was July 31st, 2021. HI’s total supply is 9,833,337,402 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,768,384,825 tokens. HI’s official Twitter account is @hi_com_official. The Reddit community for HI is https://reddit.com/r/hi_official. HI’s official message board is resources.hi.com. The official website for HI is www.hi.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “HI (HI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. HI has a current supply of 9,833,337,402 with 5,852,569,824.696 in circulation. The last known price of HI is 0.00049082 USD and is up 1.07 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 25 active market(s) with $213,803.68 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hi.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HI should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

