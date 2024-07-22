Hologic (HOLX) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Free Report) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, July 29th. Analysts expect Hologic to post earnings of $1.02 per share for the quarter. Hologic has set its Q3 guidance at $0.98-$1.05 EPS and its FY24 guidance at $4.02-$4.12 EPS.Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.05. Hologic had a return on equity of 18.91% and a net margin of 11.78%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.06 earnings per share. Hologic’s quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Hologic to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:HOLX opened at $78.11 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.97, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Hologic has a 1 year low of $64.02 and a 1 year high of $82.45. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.82. The firm has a market cap of $18.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.99.

In related news, CEO Stephen P. Macmillan sold 3,672 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.13, for a total value of $294,237.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,157,562 shares in the company, valued at approximately $92,755,443.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Hologic news, Director Christiana Stamoulis sold 9,039 shares of Hologic stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.50, for a total transaction of $718,600.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 45,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,615,024. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Stephen P. Macmillan sold 3,672 shares of Hologic stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.13, for a total transaction of $294,237.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,157,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,755,443.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup upgraded Hologic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $80.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Hologic from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Hologic in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Argus lifted their target price on Hologic from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Hologic from $78.00 to $76.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.55.

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment. The company operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. It provides Aptima molecular diagnostic assays to detect the infectious microorganisms; Aptima viral load assays for Hepatitis B virus, Hepatitis C virus, human immunodeficiency virus, and human cytomegalo virus; Aptima bacterial vaginosis and candida vaginitis assays for the diagnosis of vaginitis; Aptima SARS-CoV-2 and Panther Fusion SARS-CoV-2 assays to detect SARS-CoV-2; ThinPrep System for cytology applications; and Rapid Fetal Fibronectin Test that assists physicians in assessing the risk of pre-term birth.

