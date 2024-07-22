Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NYSE:HOMB) Sets New 52-Week High After Analyst Upgrade

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NYSE:HOMB – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Monday after Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on the stock from $27.00 to $28.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) traded as high as $27.45 and last traded at $27.31, with a volume of 402475 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.14.
A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on HOMB. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com raised shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.25.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 189.6% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,034 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 677 shares in the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new position in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 14,809.1% during the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,629 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 325.9% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 1,310 shares in the last quarter. 67.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $23.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.91 and a beta of 1.07.
Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NYSE:HOMB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $254.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $247.26 million. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) had a return on equity of 10.41% and a net margin of 27.29%. The firm’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Home Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.11%.
Home Bancshares, Inc (Conway, AR) operates as the bank holding company for Centennial Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.
