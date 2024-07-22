Hope Bancorp (HOPE) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE – Get Free Report) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Monday, July 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.22 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Get Hope Bancorp alerts:

Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $123.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.42 million. Hope Bancorp had a net margin of 10.80% and a return on equity of 6.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.33 EPS. On average, analysts expect Hope Bancorp to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Hope Bancorp Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of HOPE opened at $12.69 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.65 and its 200 day moving average is $10.92. The company has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of 12.69 and a beta of 1.15. Hope Bancorp has a 12-month low of $8.15 and a 12-month high of $13.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Hope Bancorp Announces Dividend

Insider Transactions at Hope Bancorp

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 9th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 8th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.41%. Hope Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.00%.

In related news, EVP Angelee Harris sold 4,200 shares of Hope Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.68, for a total value of $44,856.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $197,868.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Hope Bancorp news, Director Steven Koh sold 3,857 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.94, for a total value of $38,338.58. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,294,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,744,208.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Angelee Harris sold 4,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.68, for a total transaction of $44,856.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $197,868.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush lowered their price objective on Hope Bancorp from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. DA Davidson raised shares of Hope Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on shares of Hope Bancorp from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.83.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on HOPE

Hope Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Hope Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hope that provides retail and commercial banking services for businesses and individuals in the United States. It accepts personal and business checking, money market, savings, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers loans comprising commercial and industrial loans to businesses for various purposes, such as working capital, purchasing inventory, debt refinancing, business acquisitions, international trade finance, other business-related financing, and loans syndication services; commercial real estate loans; residential mortgage loans; small business administration loans; and consumer loans, such as single-family mortgage, home equity, automobile, credit card, and personal loans.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Hope Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hope Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.