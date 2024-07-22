Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHH) vs. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI) Head to Head Comparison

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI – Get Free Report) and Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHH – Get Free Report) are both mid-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, risk, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital and Howard Hughes, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital 0 2 7 1 2.90 Howard Hughes 0 0 3 0 3.00

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital currently has a consensus target price of $34.09, indicating a potential upside of 7.34%. Howard Hughes has a consensus target price of $91.33, indicating a potential upside of 27.99%. Given Howard Hughes’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Howard Hughes is more favorable than Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Volatility & Risk

96.1% of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 93.8% of Howard Hughes shares are held by institutional investors. 2.0% of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 33.0% of Howard Hughes shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital has a beta of 1.98, suggesting that its share price is 98% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Howard Hughes has a beta of 1.45, suggesting that its share price is 45% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital and Howard Hughes’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital $319.87 million 11.32 $148.84 million $2.06 15.42 Howard Hughes $1.02 billion 3.50 -$550.95 million ($11.73) -6.08

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Howard Hughes. Howard Hughes is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital and Howard Hughes’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital 69.48% 11.63% 4.03% Howard Hughes -58.21% -1.59% -0.52%

Summary

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital beats Howard Hughes on 11 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital

(Get Free Report)

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the investment in energy efficiency, renewable energy, and sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company's portfolio includes equity investments, commercial and government receivables, real estate, and debt securities. It invests in climate solution, including Behind-the-Meter that distributes energy projects which reduce energy usage or cost through heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as lighting, energy controls, roofs, windows, building shells, and/or combined heat and power systems; Grid-Connected, a renewable energy projects that deploy cleaner energy sources, such as solar, solar-plus-storage, and wind to generate power production; and Fuels, Transport, and Nature, a range of real assets spanning high-emitting economic sectors other than the power grid such as transportation and fuels comprising renewable natural gas plants, transportation fleet enhancements, ecological restoration, and other projects. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Annapolis, Maryland.

About Howard Hughes

(Get Free Report)

Howard Hughes Holdings Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate development company in the United States. It operates in four segments: Operating Assets; Master Planned Communities (MPCs); Seaport; and Strategic Developments. The Operating Assets segment consists of developed or acquired retail, office, and multi-family properties along with other retail investments. Its MPCs segment develops, sells, and leases residential and commercial land designated for long-term community development projects in and around Las Vegas, Nevada; Houston, Texas; and Phoenix, Arizona. The Seaport segment is involved in the landlord operations, managed businesses, and events and sponsorships services of its restaurant, retail, and entertain properties in Pier 17, New York City; Historic Area/Uplands; and Tin Building, as well as in 250 Water Street and in the Jean-Georges restaurants. The Strategic Development segment develops and redevelops residential condominiums and commercial properties. It serves homebuilders. Howard Hughes Holdings Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas.

