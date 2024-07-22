ICON Public (ICLR) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR – Get Free Report) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $3.55 per share for the quarter. ICON Public has set its FY24 guidance at $14.65-$15.15 EPS.Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The medical research company reported $3.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.30 by $0.08. ICON Public had a net margin of 8.30% and a return on equity of 11.70%. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. On average, analysts expect ICON Public to post $15 EPS for the current fiscal year and $17 EPS for the next fiscal year.

ICLR stock opened at $329.70 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $320.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $307.12. ICON Public has a 12-month low of $221.20 and a 12-month high of $347.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.11, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ICLR shares. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of ICON Public from $349.00 to $373.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of ICON Public from $350.00 to $330.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of ICON Public from $367.00 to $376.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of ICON Public in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of ICON Public in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $370.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $351.33.

ICON Public Limited Company, a clinical research organization, provides outsourced development and commercialization services in Ireland, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company specializes in the strategic development, management, and analysis of programs that support various stages of the clinical development process from compound selection to Phase I-IV clinical studies.

