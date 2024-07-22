Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI) to Post FY2024 Earnings of $0.07 Per Share, Cantor Fitzgerald Forecasts

Get Impinj alerts:

Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI – Free Report) – Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Impinj in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, July 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst T. Jensen forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.07 for the year. Cantor Fitzgerald has a “Overweight” rating and a $205.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Impinj’s current full-year earnings is $0.04 per share.

Impinj (NASDAQ:PI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $76.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.57 million. Impinj had a negative return on equity of 60.13% and a negative net margin of 1.90%.

PI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Impinj from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $156.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 20th. StockNews.com lowered Impinj from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price objective on shares of Impinj in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on Impinj from $150.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on Impinj in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.60.

Shares of NASDAQ PI opened at $171.42 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.75 billion, a PE ratio of -489.77 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29, a current ratio of 9.42 and a quick ratio of 6.87. Impinj has a 1-year low of $48.39 and a 1-year high of $180.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $161.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $131.81.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PI. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in Impinj during the 4th quarter valued at about $90,000. Legato Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Impinj in the 4th quarter worth approximately $539,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Impinj by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 29,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,648,000 after purchasing an additional 2,830 shares during the period. Griffin Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Impinj in the 4th quarter worth approximately $261,000. Finally, Avitas Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Impinj during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $238,000.

In other news, Director Umesh Padval sold 3,475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.39, for a total transaction of $526,080.25. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $534,255.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, COO Hussein Mecklai sold 416 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.43, for a total transaction of $72,978.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 58,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,193,184.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Umesh Padval sold 3,475 shares of Impinj stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.39, for a total transaction of $526,080.25. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,529 shares in the company, valued at approximately $534,255.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,097,971 shares of company stock valued at $167,900,777 in the last 90 days. 51.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Impinj, Inc operates a cloud connectivity platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its platform wirelessly connects items and delivers data about the connected items to business and consumer applications. The company's platform comprises endpoint ICs, a miniature radios-on-a-chip that attaches to a host item and includes a number to identify the item.

