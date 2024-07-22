Impinj (PI) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Impinj (NASDAQ:PI – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, July 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.73 per share for the quarter. Impinj has set its Q2 guidance at $0.72-$0.77 EPS and its Q2 2024 guidance at 0.720-0.770 EPS.Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Impinj (NASDAQ:PI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.14. Impinj had a negative net margin of 1.90% and a negative return on equity of 60.13%. The company had revenue of $76.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.57 million. On average, analysts expect Impinj to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Impinj Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PI opened at $171.42 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.87, a current ratio of 9.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29. Impinj has a 52-week low of $48.39 and a 52-week high of $180.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $161.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $131.81. The company has a market capitalization of $4.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -489.77 and a beta of 1.78.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on PI shares. Roth Mkm raised their price target on shares of Impinj from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Impinj from $150.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price target on shares of Impinj in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Impinj in a research report on Thursday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $205.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Impinj from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $156.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.60.

Insider Buying and Selling at Impinj

In other Impinj news, CEO Chris Ph.D. Diorio sold 1,187 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.43, for a total value of $208,235.41. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 291,412 shares in the company, valued at $51,122,407.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, COO Hussein Mecklai sold 416 shares of Impinj stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.43, for a total transaction of $72,978.88. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 58,104 shares in the company, valued at $10,193,184.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Chris Ph.D. Diorio sold 1,187 shares of Impinj stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.43, for a total transaction of $208,235.41. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 291,412 shares in the company, valued at $51,122,407.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,097,971 shares of company stock worth $167,900,777. 51.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Impinj

Impinj, Inc operates a cloud connectivity platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its platform wirelessly connects items and delivers data about the connected items to business and consumer applications. The company's platform comprises endpoint ICs, a miniature radios-on-a-chip that attaches to a host item and includes a number to identify the item.

See Also

