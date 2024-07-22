Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX) Receives $53.83 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $53.83.

IBTX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Independent Bank Group from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on Independent Bank Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Independent Bank Group in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of Independent Bank Group from $46.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Hovde Group dropped their target price on shares of Independent Bank Group from $53.00 to $46.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IBTX. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in shares of Independent Bank Group by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 11,353 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $584,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Independent Bank Group by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,114,470 shares of the bank’s stock worth $107,588,000 after buying an additional 40,112 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in Independent Bank Group by 33.0% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 24,972 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,271,000 after buying an additional 6,203 shares during the period. First Dallas Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Independent Bank Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,061,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Independent Bank Group by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,180,301 shares of the bank’s stock worth $212,694,000 after acquiring an additional 22,245 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IBTX stock opened at $54.09 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $45.65 and its 200 day moving average is $45.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.38 and a beta of 1.41. Independent Bank Group has a 12 month low of $34.50 and a 12 month high of $56.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The bank reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.06. Independent Bank Group had a return on equity of 4.97% and a net margin of 10.96%. The company had revenue of $119.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.39 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Independent Bank Group will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Independent Bank Group, Inc, through its subsidiary, Independent Bank provides various commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, demand deposits, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

