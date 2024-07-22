InPlay Oil Corp. Forecasted to Post Q1 2025 Earnings of $0.10 Per Share (TSE:IPO)

Get InPlay Oil alerts:

InPlay Oil Corp. (TSE:IPO – Free Report) – Research analysts at Atb Cap Markets issued their Q1 2025 earnings estimates for shares of InPlay Oil in a report released on Wednesday, July 17th. Atb Cap Markets analyst A. Arif forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.10 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for InPlay Oil’s current full-year earnings is $0.53 per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for InPlay Oil’s Q2 2025 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.90 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.38 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $0.25 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $0.16 EPS.

InPlay Oil (TSE:IPO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported C$0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.06 by C($0.04). InPlay Oil had a net margin of 16.44% and a return on equity of 8.76%. The business had revenue of C$38.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$43.25 million.

Separately, Acumen Capital dropped their price target on shares of InPlay Oil from C$4.00 to C$3.75 in a research note on Monday, May 13th.

View Our Latest Research Report on InPlay Oil

InPlay Oil Stock Performance

InPlay Oil stock opened at C$2.23 on Monday. InPlay Oil has a 12-month low of C$2.03 and a 12-month high of C$2.86. The company has a market capitalization of C$200.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.96 and a beta of 2.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.92, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$2.24 and its 200 day moving average price is C$2.30.

InPlay Oil Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.015 per share. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.07%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 15th. InPlay Oil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.29%.

About InPlay Oil

(Get Free Report)

InPlay Oil Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas properties in Canada. The company produces and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. It focuses on light oil asset base located in West Central, Alberta. InPlay Oil Corp.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for InPlay Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InPlay Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.