Insider Buying: Bass Oil Limited (ASX:BAS) Insider Acquires 257,167 Shares of Stock

Bass Oil Limited (ASX:BAS – Get Free Report) insider Laura Reed acquired 257,167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$0.07 ($0.05) per share, with a total value of A$18,773.19 ($12,684.59).

Bass Oil Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.79.

Bass Oil Company Profile

Bass Oil Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas in Australia and Indonesia. The company primarily holds a 55% interest in the Tangai-Sukananti KSO production assets located in South Sumatra, Indonesia. It also holds interests in the properties in the Cooper Basin, South Australia.

