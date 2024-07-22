Insider Buying: North American Income Trust (LON:NAIT) Insider Acquires 100,000 Shares of Stock

North American Income Trust (LON:NAIT – Get Free Report) insider Patrick Edwardson acquired 100,000 shares of North American Income Trust stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 300 ($3.89) per share, with a total value of £300,000 ($389,054.60).

Patrick Edwardson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 17th, Patrick Edwardson purchased 83,755 shares of North American Income Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 297 ($3.85) per share, for a total transaction of £248,752.35 ($322,594.15).

On Monday, July 15th, Patrick Edwardson acquired 16,245 shares of North American Income Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 297 ($3.85) per share, for a total transaction of £48,247.65 ($62,569.90).

North American Income Trust Stock Performance

Shares of North American Income Trust stock remained flat at GBX 303 ($3.93) during trading on Monday. 292,484 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 240,016. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 295.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 290.11. The company has a market cap of £416.17 million, a PE ratio of 14,984.15 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 7.40, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.72. North American Income Trust has a 12-month low of GBX 254 ($3.29) and a 12-month high of GBX 306 ($3.97).

North American Income Trust Cuts Dividend

North American Income Trust Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 4th will be issued a GBX 2.70 ($0.04) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 4th. North American Income Trust’s payout ratio is currently 55,000.00%.

The North American Income Trust plc is an exchange traded fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Fund Managers Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund invests in the stocks of large-cap companies, within the market capitalization range of S&P 500 Index.

