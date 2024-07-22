Intech Investment Management LLC Acquires New Stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI)

Intech Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 13,250 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $610,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 40.8% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,709,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $627,204,000 after buying an additional 3,684,553 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 9,511,521 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $469,394,000 after buying an additional 282,828 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,921,163 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $440,259,000 after buying an additional 150,055 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 4.0% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,489,160 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $252,886,000 after buying an additional 211,709 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,730,590 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $184,106,000 after purchasing an additional 45,729 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on GLPI shares. StockNews.com raised Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.27.

Shares of NASDAQ:GLPI traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $48.27. The company had a trading volume of 207,615 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,339,492. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 6.47 and a quick ratio of 6.47. The company has a market cap of $13.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.73, a PEG ratio of 5.65 and a beta of 0.98. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.80 and a 12-month high of $50.06. The company has a fifty day moving average of $45.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.15.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $376.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $368.44 million. Gaming and Leisure Properties had a return on equity of 16.79% and a net margin of 50.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.92 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. will post 3.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th were paid a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 7th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.30%. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s payout ratio is presently 112.18%.

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

