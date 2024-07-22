Intech Investment Management LLC Invests $682,000 in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW)

Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 5,271 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $682,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. QRG Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,223 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $806,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Arrow Electronics by 2.4% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,623 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $598,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in Arrow Electronics by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 18,681 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,283,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Arrow Electronics by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 937 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in Arrow Electronics by 76.5% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 346 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. 99.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE ARW traded up $1.44 on Monday, reaching $123.51. The stock had a trading volume of 38,763 shares, compared to its average volume of 502,964. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $108.51 and a 12-month high of $143.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $126.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $122.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.60 and a beta of 1.27.

Arrow Electronics ( NYSE:ARW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The technology company reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.04. Arrow Electronics had a return on equity of 14.61% and a net margin of 2.28%. The business had revenue of $6.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 10.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Gail Hamilton sold 2,987 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.59, for a total value of $396,046.33. Following the transaction, the director now owns 102 shares of the company's stock, valued at $13,524.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Andrew Charles Kerin sold 1,520 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.66, for a total transaction of $200,123.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,976 shares of company stock valued at $788,183. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Arrow Electronics from $116.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th.

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions.

