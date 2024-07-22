Intech Investment Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG)

Intech Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Free Report) by 72.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,308 shares of the company’s stock after selling 65,417 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in DraftKings were worth $1,149,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in DraftKings by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,263,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,384,053,000 after purchasing an additional 2,225,759 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in DraftKings in the 4th quarter valued at about $192,140,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in DraftKings by 21.4% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,424,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,979,000 after acquiring an additional 781,058 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in DraftKings by 148.2% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,235,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,284,000 after acquiring an additional 2,528,503 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its stake in shares of DraftKings by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 3,884,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,403,000 after purchasing an additional 663,427 shares during the last quarter. 37.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ DKNG traded down $0.53 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $36.40. 3,087,921 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,982,721. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. DraftKings Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.41 and a 52-week high of $49.57. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $39.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.64 billion, a PE ratio of -31.53 and a beta of 1.81.

DraftKings ( NASDAQ:DKNG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. DraftKings had a negative return on equity of 62.74% and a negative net margin of 13.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.87) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that DraftKings Inc. will post -0.29 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $56.00 to $49.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of DraftKings in a research report on Friday, July 5th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of DraftKings to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of DraftKings in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.66.

In other DraftKings news, insider Paul Liberman sold 668,890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.83, for a total transaction of $25,972,998.70. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 205,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,997,504.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Paul Liberman sold 668,890 shares of DraftKings stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.83, for a total transaction of $25,972,998.70. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 205,962 shares in the company, valued at $7,997,504.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Harry Sloan sold 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.15, for a total value of $9,537,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 250,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,537,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,383,546 shares of company stock valued at $55,279,617. Insiders own 51.19% of the company’s stock.

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States and internationally. It provides online sports betting and casino, daily fantasy sports, media, and other consumer products, as well as retails sportsbooks. The company also engages in the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming software for online and retail sportsbooks, and iGaming operators.

