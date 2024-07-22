Intech Investment Management LLC Sells 266,498 Shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

Intech Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Free Report) by 92.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 22,821 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 266,498 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in LKQ were worth $1,219,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of LKQ during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Private Trust Co. NA grew its stake in LKQ by 228.4% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 647 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in LKQ by 40.8% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 777 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP grew its stake in LKQ by 65.1% in the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 900 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its stake in LKQ by 2,145.2% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 943 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 901 shares in the last quarter. 95.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LKQ has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of LKQ in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on LKQ from $58.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of LKQ in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price on shares of LKQ in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, LKQ presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.60.

In other news, Director Xavier Urbain sold 867 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.50, for a total transaction of $38,581.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,606 shares in the company, valued at approximately $694,467. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LKQ traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $44.81. 297,500 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,732,716. LKQ Co. has a 1 year low of $39.72 and a 1 year high of $57.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $42.61 and its 200-day moving average is $46.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.62 and a beta of 1.29.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The auto parts company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.76 billion. LKQ had a return on equity of 15.94% and a net margin of 5.79%. The business’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.04 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that LKQ Co. will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current year.

LKQ Corporation engages in the distribution of replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles and specialty vehicle aftermarket products and accessories. It operates through four segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe, Specialty, and Self Service. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as mechanical automotive parts and accessories; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

