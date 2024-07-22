Intech Investment Management LLC Sells 4,378 Shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Intech Investment Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Free Report) by 52.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,988 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,378 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Dover were worth $707,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Dover during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its holdings in Dover by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 1,931 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in Dover by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,097 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $630,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional increased its holdings in Dover by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 4,933 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $759,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Dover by 112.9% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,409 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,755,000 after buying an additional 6,050 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on DOV shares. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Dover from $185.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Dover from $180.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Dover from $187.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Dover from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Dover from $177.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $185.75.

Shares of DOV stock traded down $3.33 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $180.37. 606,406 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 995,312. Dover Co. has a 12-month low of $127.25 and a 12-month high of $192.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $181.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $171.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.22.

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. Dover had a net margin of 17.28% and a return on equity of 25.04%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.94 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Dover Co. will post 9.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st were given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. Dover’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.60%.

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company's Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in vehicle aftermarket, waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

