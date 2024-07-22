Intech Investment Management LLC Takes Position in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 7,323 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,205,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Hawaiian Bank grew its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 16,035 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,639,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in D.R. Horton by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 3,799 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $625,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Wealthsource Partners LLC boosted its holdings in D.R. Horton by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 2,926 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $445,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. boosted its holdings in D.R. Horton by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. now owns 3,957 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $601,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC boosted its holdings in D.R. Horton by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 5,249 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $798,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. 90.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DHI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $182.00 to $168.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 19th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $200.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $191.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Wedbush reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of D.R. Horton in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, BTIG Research cut their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $174.00 to $169.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.40.

NYSE:DHI traded up $1.18 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $175.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,258,143 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,551,090. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.83, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.71. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $145.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $148.31. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 1 year low of $100.08 and a 1 year high of $177.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 7.22.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The construction company reported $4.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.75 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $9.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.61 billion. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 13.36% and a return on equity of 20.72%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.90 EPS. Research analysts expect that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 14.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 1st. D.R. Horton’s payout ratio is presently 8.17%.

In related news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 363 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.46, for a total value of $53,890.98. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $838,799. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other D.R. Horton news, Director Michael R. Buchanan sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.70, for a total value of $301,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,703 shares in the company, valued at $256,642.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 363 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.46, for a total transaction of $53,890.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $838,799. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.74% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

