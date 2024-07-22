Interpublic Group of Companies (IPG) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG – Get Free Report) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, July 24th. Analysts expect Interpublic Group of Companies to post earnings of $0.61 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The business services provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.01. Interpublic Group of Companies had a return on equity of 29.70% and a net margin of 9.97%. The business had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Interpublic Group of Companies to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Interpublic Group of Companies Trading Down 1.4 %

IPG opened at $29.65 on Monday. Interpublic Group of Companies has a one year low of $27.20 and a one year high of $38.12. The company has a market cap of $11.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.55, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.31.

Interpublic Group of Companies Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 4th were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 4th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.45%. Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.98%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on IPG. Bank of America dropped their price target on Interpublic Group of Companies from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Interpublic Group of Companies from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Interpublic Group of Companies from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.88.

Interpublic Group of Companies Company Profile

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Media, Data & Engagement Solutions, Integrated Advertising & Creativity Led Solutions, and Specialized Communications & Experiential Solutions. The Media, Data & Engagement Solutions segment provides media and communications services, digital services and products, advertising and marketing technology, e-commerce services, data management and analytics, strategic consulting, and digital brand experience under the IPG Mediabrands, UM, Initiative, Kinesso, Acxiom, Huge, MRM, and R/GA brand names.

Further Reading

