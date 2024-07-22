Investment Analysts’ New Coverage for July 22nd (ANAB, ARKR, ARL, AVBP, AVD, AXSM, BNTC, CCF, CELC, CRGX)

Investment Analysts’ new coverage for Monday, July 22nd:

HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB). The firm issued a buy rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ark Restaurants (NASDAQ:ARKR). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

American Realty Investors (NYSE:ARL)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of. They issued a hold rating on the stock.

Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. assumed coverage on shares of ArriVent BioPharma (NASDAQ:AVBP). They issued an outperform rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock.

Lake Street Capital began coverage on shares of American Vanguard (NYSE:AVD). Lake Street Capital issued a buy rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock.

Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM). Needham & Company LLC issued a buy rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock.

SVB Leerink LLC initiated coverage on shares of Benitec Biopharma (NASDAQ:BNTC). SVB Leerink LLC issued an outperform rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Chase (NYSE:CCF). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

SVB Leerink LLC started coverage on shares of Celcuity (NASDAQ:CELC). They issued an outperform rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock.

HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of CARGO Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRGX). They issued a buy rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Digital Ally (NASDAQ:DGLY). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Driven Brands (NASDAQ:DRVN). They issued a market perform rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

Benchmark Co. initiated coverage on shares of Enovix (NASDAQ:ENVX). The firm issued a buy rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock.

UBS Group AG assumed coverage on shares of EVgo (NYSE:EVGO). The firm issued a neutral rating and a $4.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hibbett (NASDAQ:HIBB). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

Brookline Capital Management started coverage on shares of iBio (NYSE:IBIO). The firm issued a buy rating and a $3.60 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SemiLEDs (NASDAQ:LEDS). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

Melius began coverage on shares of Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT). Melius issued a hold rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Mastech Digital (NYSE:MHH). StockNews.com issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

JMP Securities started coverage on shares of nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO). The firm issued an outperform rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock.

Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Neumora Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NMRA). They issued a buy rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Oncternal Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCT). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Old Point Financial (NASDAQ:OPOF). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of PEDEVCO (NYSE:PED). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

Alliance Global Partners began coverage on shares of Performance Shipping (NASDAQ:PSHG). Alliance Global Partners issued a buy rating and a $6.50 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Retractable Technologies (NYSE:RVP). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Riverview Bancorp (NASDAQ:RVSB). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

BWS Financial began coverage on shares of Symbotic (NASDAQ:SYM). The firm issued a sell rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of TransAct Technologies (NASDAQ:TACT). StockNews.com issued a buy rating on the stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. began coverage on shares of Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO). The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. issued a buy rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock.

Citigroup Inc. started coverage on shares of Tamboran Resources (NYSE:TBN). Citigroup Inc. issued a buy rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock.

Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Tamboran Resources (NYSE:TBN). The firm issued a sector perform rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock.

Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Tamboran Resources (NYSE:TBN). Piper Sandler issued an overweight rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Trio-Tech International (NYSE:TRT). StockNews.com issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of TRX Gold (NYSE:TRX). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

Melius Research began coverage on shares of Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER). The firm issued a hold rating and a $77.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of U.S. Energy (NASDAQ:USEG). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Value Line (NASDAQ:VALU). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of WEBTOON Entertainment (NASDAQ:WBTN). They issued a buy rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of WEBTOON Entertainment (NASDAQ:WBTN). They issued a neutral rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. began coverage on shares of WEBTOON Entertainment (NASDAQ:WBTN). The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. issued a buy rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock.

Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of WEBTOON Entertainment (NASDAQ:WBTN). The firm issued an outperform rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock.

Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of WEBTOON Entertainment (NASDAQ:WBTN). They issued an equal weight rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Qualtrics International (BATS:XM). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

