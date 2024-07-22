Investment Analysts’ New Coverage for July 22nd (ANAB, ARKR, ARL, AVBP, AVD, AXSM, BNTC, CCF, CELC, CRGX)

Posted by on Jul 22nd, 2024

Investment Analysts’ new coverage for Monday, July 22nd:

HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB). The firm issued a buy rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ark Restaurants (NASDAQ:ARKR). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of American Realty Investors (NYSE:ARL). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. assumed coverage on shares of ArriVent BioPharma (NASDAQ:AVBP). They issued an outperform rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock.

Lake Street Capital began coverage on shares of American Vanguard (NYSE:AVD). Lake Street Capital issued a buy rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock.

Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM). Needham & Company LLC issued a buy rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock.

SVB Leerink LLC initiated coverage on shares of Benitec Biopharma (NASDAQ:BNTC). SVB Leerink LLC issued an outperform rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Chase (NYSE:CCF). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

SVB Leerink LLC started coverage on shares of Celcuity (NASDAQ:CELC). They issued an outperform rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock.

HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of CARGO Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRGX). They issued a buy rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Digital Ally (NASDAQ:DGLY). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Driven Brands (NASDAQ:DRVN). They issued a market perform rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

Benchmark Co. initiated coverage on shares of Enovix (NASDAQ:ENVX). The firm issued a buy rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock.

UBS Group AG assumed coverage on shares of EVgo (NYSE:EVGO). The firm issued a neutral rating and a $4.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hibbett (NASDAQ:HIBB). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

Brookline Capital Management started coverage on shares of iBio (NYSE:IBIO). The firm issued a buy rating and a $3.60 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SemiLEDs (NASDAQ:LEDS). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

Melius began coverage on shares of Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT). Melius issued a hold rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Mastech Digital (NYSE:MHH). StockNews.com issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

JMP Securities started coverage on shares of nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO). The firm issued an outperform rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock.

Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Neumora Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NMRA). They issued a buy rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Oncternal Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCT). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Old Point Financial (NASDAQ:OPOF). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of PEDEVCO (NYSE:PED). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

Alliance Global Partners began coverage on shares of Performance Shipping (NASDAQ:PSHG). Alliance Global Partners issued a buy rating and a $6.50 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Retractable Technologies (NYSE:RVP). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Riverview Bancorp (NASDAQ:RVSB). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

BWS Financial began coverage on shares of Symbotic (NASDAQ:SYM). The firm issued a sell rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of TransAct Technologies (NASDAQ:TACT). StockNews.com issued a buy rating on the stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. began coverage on shares of Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO). The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. issued a buy rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock.

Citigroup Inc. started coverage on shares of Tamboran Resources (NYSE:TBN). Citigroup Inc. issued a buy rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock.

Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Tamboran Resources (NYSE:TBN). The firm issued a sector perform rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock.

Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Tamboran Resources (NYSE:TBN). Piper Sandler issued an overweight rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Trio-Tech International (NYSE:TRT). StockNews.com issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of TRX Gold (NYSE:TRX). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

Melius Research began coverage on shares of Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER). The firm issued a hold rating and a $77.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of U.S. Energy (NASDAQ:USEG). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Value Line (NASDAQ:VALU). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of WEBTOON Entertainment (NASDAQ:WBTN). They issued a buy rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of WEBTOON Entertainment (NASDAQ:WBTN). They issued a neutral rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. began coverage on shares of WEBTOON Entertainment (NASDAQ:WBTN). The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. issued a buy rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock.

Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of WEBTOON Entertainment (NASDAQ:WBTN). The firm issued an outperform rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock.

Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of WEBTOON Entertainment (NASDAQ:WBTN). They issued an equal weight rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Qualtrics International (BATS:XM). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

