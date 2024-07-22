Invitation Homes (INVH) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH – Get Free Report) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 24th. Analysts expect Invitation Homes to post earnings of $0.46 per share for the quarter. Invitation Homes has set its FY24 guidance at $1.82-$1.90 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance at 1.820-1.900 EPS.Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $646.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $630.97 million. Invitation Homes had a net margin of 21.75% and a return on equity of 5.29%. On average, analysts expect Invitation Homes to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of INVH opened at $35.92 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $22.00 billion, a PE ratio of 41.29, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $35.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.21. Invitation Homes has a twelve month low of $28.49 and a twelve month high of $36.53.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 27th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th. Invitation Homes’s payout ratio is presently 128.74%.

In other Invitation Homes news, Director Cohen Jana Barbe sold 7,200 shares of Invitation Homes stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.58, for a total transaction of $248,976.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 28,068 shares in the company, valued at $970,591.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Invitation Homes news, COO Charles D. Young sold 5,000 shares of Invitation Homes stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.85, for a total transaction of $174,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 275,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,594,065.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Cohen Jana Barbe sold 7,200 shares of Invitation Homes stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.58, for a total value of $248,976.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $970,591.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on INVH. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Invitation Homes from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Invitation Homes from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Invitation Homes from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Invitation Homes from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Invitation Homes from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Invitation Homes currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.06.

Invitation Homes, an S&P 500 company, is the nation's premier single-family home leasing and management company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, Together with you, we make a house a home, reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

