iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYG) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYG – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 869,608 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 35% from the previous session’s volume of 1,332,891 shares.The stock last traded at $42.60 and had previously closed at $42.52.

iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.23.

Institutional Trading of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. RiverFront Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 21.0% during the 4th quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 1,019,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,053,000 after purchasing an additional 176,686 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd raised its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 77.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 347,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,670,000 after acquiring an additional 151,430 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 40.8% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 479,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,239,000 after acquiring an additional 138,859 shares in the last quarter. Waterloo Capital L.P. acquired a new position in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,120,000. Finally, Graypoint LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 47.2% in the 4th quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 306,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,940,000 after buying an additional 98,228 shares in the last quarter.

About iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

The iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (SHYG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of high-yield USD-denominated bonds with 0-5 years remaining in maturity. SHYG was launched on Oct 15, 2013 and is managed by BlackRock.

