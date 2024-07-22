iTeos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITOS) Shares Gap Up to $15.73

iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITOS – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $15.73, but opened at $16.33. iTeos Therapeutics shares last traded at $15.92, with a volume of 2,603 shares.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on ITOS. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on iTeos Therapeutics from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of iTeos Therapeutics in a report on Monday, June 17th.

iTeos Therapeutics Trading Up 1.0 %

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $16.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.00.

iTeos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITOS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The company reported ($1.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.02) by ($0.05). On average, analysts predict that iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.57 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of iTeos Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ITOS. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in iTeos Therapeutics by 2.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,813,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,861,000 after buying an additional 40,407 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in iTeos Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $162,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in iTeos Therapeutics by 348.1% in the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 3,216 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of iTeos Therapeutics by 4,094.1% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 18,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 17,973 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its position in shares of iTeos Therapeutics by 41.9% during the fourth quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 220,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,410,000 after purchasing an additional 64,981 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.16% of the company’s stock.

About iTeos Therapeutics

Iteos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of immuno-oncology therapeutics for patients with cancer. The company's lead antibody product candidate, belrestotug, an antagonist of TIGIT or T-cell immunoreceptor with Ig and ITIM domains, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial, as well as used to engage the Fc gamma receptor, or Fc?R to activate dendritic cells, natural killer cells, and macrophages and to promote antibody-dependent cellular cytotoxicity, or ADCC activity.

Featured Stories

