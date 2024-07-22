J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the sixteen brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $183.25.

JBHT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $188.00 to $173.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $204.00 to $184.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $162.00 to $160.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a research note on Friday, June 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $185.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Loop Capital decreased their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $177.00 to $173.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Price Performance

JBHT stock opened at $164.18 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $16.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.14. J.B. Hunt Transport Services has a 1 year low of $153.12 and a 1 year high of $219.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.21. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $160.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $181.89.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 16th. The transportation company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by ($0.19). J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 4.90% and a return on equity of 14.77%. The business had revenue of $2.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.81 EPS. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that J.B. Hunt Transport Services will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 2nd. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s payout ratio is currently 27.30%.

Insider Buying and Selling at J.B. Hunt Transport Services

In other J.B. Hunt Transport Services news, CEO John N. Roberts bought 6,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $161.06 per share, with a total value of $998,572.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 313,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,565,592.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Persio V. Lisboa acquired 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $163.47 per share, with a total value of $98,082.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 3,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $587,511.18. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO John N. Roberts acquired 6,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $161.06 per share, for a total transaction of $998,572.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 313,955 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,565,592.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of J.B. Hunt Transport Services

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Trillium Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 19.3% in the 4th quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 174,450 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $34,844,000 after buying an additional 28,202 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the 4th quarter worth $8,089,000. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 197,809 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $39,413,000 after buying an additional 19,987 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the 4th quarter worth $1,795,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the fourth quarter worth $11,513,000. Institutional investors own 74.95% of the company’s stock.

About J.B. Hunt Transport Services

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in the United States. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

Further Reading

