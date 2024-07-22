Jaguar Mining (TSE:JAG) Hits New 52-Week High on Insider Buying Activity

Jaguar Mining Inc. (TSE:JAG – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The company traded as high as C$3.86 and last traded at C$3.69, with a volume of 49440 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$3.68.

Specifically, insider 2176423 Ontario Ltd. bought 54,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$2.46 per share, with a total value of C$134,916.75. Insiders have acquired a total of 907,156 shares of company stock valued at $3,020,988 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 46.34% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Ventum Financial boosted their price objective on Jaguar Mining from C$2.35 to C$2.75 in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$2.75 and a 200-day moving average price of C$2.40. The firm has a market cap of C$291.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.27 and a beta of 1.59.

Jaguar Mining (TSE:JAG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.10 by C($0.05). The business had revenue of C$43.92 million for the quarter. Jaguar Mining had a return on equity of 7.00% and a net margin of 12.16%. On average, analysts expect that Jaguar Mining Inc. will post 0.5763052 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Jaguar Mining Inc, a junior gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold mineral properties in Brazil. The company's principal assets include the Turmalina Gold Mine Complex and Caeté Gold Mine Complex with mineral claims covering an area of approximately 56,000 hectares located in the Iron Quadrangle in the state of Minas Gerais.

