JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trims Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Target Price to $40.00

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $45.00 to $40.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the oilfield services company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 18.34% from the company’s previous close.

Get Halliburton alerts:

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on HAL. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Halliburton from $45.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 15th. TD Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Halliburton from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Halliburton from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Halliburton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Halliburton currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.31.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on HAL

Halliburton Stock Performance

HAL stock traded down $0.60 during trading on Monday, reaching $33.80. 2,571,006 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,406,489. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.12. The company has a market capitalization of $29.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.93. Halliburton has a twelve month low of $32.60 and a twelve month high of $43.85.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The oilfield services company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.80. The business had revenue of $5.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.95 billion. Halliburton had a return on equity of 30.84% and a net margin of 11.20%. Halliburton’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Halliburton will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Van H. Beckwith sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.92, for a total transaction of $369,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 283,908 shares in the company, valued at $10,481,883.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Jeffrey Shannon Slocum sold 38,941 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.92, for a total transaction of $1,437,701.72. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 130,783 shares in the company, valued at $4,828,508.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Van H. Beckwith sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.92, for a total transaction of $369,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 283,908 shares in the company, valued at $10,481,883.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 52,287 shares of company stock worth $1,930,704. 0.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in Halliburton by 0.3% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 121,928,734 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $4,806,431,000 after acquiring an additional 377,500 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Halliburton by 2.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 100,274,105 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $3,952,805,000 after acquiring an additional 2,618,740 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Halliburton by 46.0% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 61,090,055 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $2,408,171,000 after acquiring an additional 19,237,784 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC boosted its stake in Halliburton by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 23,538,783 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $850,927,000 after acquiring an additional 782,093 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Halliburton in the fourth quarter valued at about $400,070,000. 85.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Halliburton Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates through two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; and completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Halliburton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halliburton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.