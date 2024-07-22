JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JVAL) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JVAL – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 75,788 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 36% from the previous session’s volume of 118,373 shares.The stock last traded at $42.07 and had previously closed at $41.90.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.20. The company has a market capitalization of $834.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.29 and a beta of 0.99.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of JVAL. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its position in JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF by 19.3% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 6,870,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,066,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113,094 shares during the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. increased its position in JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 6,567,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,393,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010,945 shares during the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $9,425,000. SVB Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF by 1,392.4% during the 4th quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 238,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,208,000 after acquiring an additional 222,679 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mainsail Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF by 692.3% during the 4th quarter. Mainsail Financial Group LLC now owns 232,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,764,000 after acquiring an additional 203,055 shares during the last quarter.

About JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF

The JPMorgan U.S. Value Factor ETF (JVAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the JP Morgan US Value Factor index. The fund tracks an index of large-cap US equities that are selected and weighted by four relative valuation factors: book yield, earnings yield, dividend yield and cash flow yield.

