Kaiser Aluminum (KALU) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU – Get Free Report) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, July 24th. Analysts expect Kaiser Aluminum to post earnings of $0.94 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Get Kaiser Aluminum alerts:

Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $738.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $733.34 million. Kaiser Aluminum had a net margin of 1.85% and a return on equity of 8.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.99 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Kaiser Aluminum to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Kaiser Aluminum Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ KALU opened at $92.94 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $93.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $83.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of 27.02 and a beta of 1.35. Kaiser Aluminum has a 1 year low of $53.67 and a 1 year high of $102.42.

Kaiser Aluminum Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 25th will be paid a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 25th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%. Kaiser Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 89.53%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on KALU. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Kaiser Aluminum from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of Kaiser Aluminum from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Kaiser Aluminum

Kaiser Aluminum Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Kaiser Aluminum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacture and sale of semi-fabricated specialty aluminum mill products in the United States and internationally. It offers rolled, extruded, and drawn aluminum products used for aerospace and defense, aluminum beverage and food packaging, automotive and general engineering products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Kaiser Aluminum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kaiser Aluminum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.