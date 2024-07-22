Kayne Anderson BDC, Inc. (NYSE:KBDC) Director Purchases $209,820.00 in Stock

Kayne Anderson BDC, Inc. (NYSE:KBDC – Get Free Report) Director Mariel A. Joliet bought 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.14 per share, with a total value of $209,820.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 13,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $209,820. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Get Kayne Anderson BDC alerts:

Kayne Anderson BDC Trading Up 0.1 %

KBDC stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Monday, hitting $16.17. The company had a trading volume of 7,812 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,498. Kayne Anderson BDC, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.75 and a 12 month high of $16.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.16.

Kayne Anderson BDC Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 9.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on KBDC shares. UBS Group raised Kayne Anderson BDC to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, June 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Kayne Anderson BDC to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Kayne Anderson BDC in a research report on Monday, June 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.50 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Kayne Anderson BDC to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Kayne Anderson BDC to a “moderate buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, June 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kayne Anderson BDC has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.10.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Kayne Anderson BDC

About Kayne Anderson BDC

(Get Free Report)

Kayne Anderson BDC Inc is a business development company which invests primarily in first lien senior secured loans, with a secondary focus on unitranche and split-lien loans to middle market companies. Kayne Anderson BDC Inc is based in CHICAGO.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Kayne Anderson BDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kayne Anderson BDC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.