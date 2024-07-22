Kayne Anderson BDC, Inc. (NYSE:KBDC) Director Purchases $209,820.00 in Stock

Kayne Anderson BDC, Inc. (NYSE:KBDC – Get Free Report) Director Mariel A. Joliet bought 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.14 per share, with a total value of $209,820.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 13,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $209,820. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Kayne Anderson BDC Trading Up 0.1 %
KBDC stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Monday, hitting $16.17. The company had a trading volume of 7,812 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,498. Kayne Anderson BDC, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.75 and a 12 month high of $16.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.16.
Kayne Anderson BDC Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 9.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th.
About Kayne Anderson BDC
Kayne Anderson BDC Inc is a business development company which invests primarily in first lien senior secured loans, with a secondary focus on unitranche and split-lien loans to middle market companies. Kayne Anderson BDC Inc is based in CHICAGO.
