KeyCorp Trims PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) Target Price to $153.00

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by KeyCorp from $162.00 to $153.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. KeyCorp’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 19.60% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $167.00 to $164.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $148.00 to $144.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of PPG Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $163.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Citigroup lowered their target price on PPG Industries from $145.00 to $144.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on PPG Industries from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, PPG Industries has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.54.

NYSE:PPG traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $127.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 611,050 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,659,295. The company has a market capitalization of $30.00 billion, a PE ratio of 21.54, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.26. PPG Industries has a 52-week low of $120.32 and a 52-week high of $151.18. The business’s 50-day moving average is $129.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $136.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.55.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48 by $0.02. PPG Industries had a net margin of 7.98% and a return on equity of 23.50%. The firm had revenue of $4.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that PPG Industries will post 8.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PPG Industries declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, April 18th that permits the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the specialty chemicals company to purchase up to 8.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, CEO Timothy M. Knavish acquired 2,061 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $133.24 per share, for a total transaction of $274,607.64. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,833 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,774,388.92. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PPG. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in PPG Industries by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,703,066 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,159,074,000 after purchasing an additional 4,222,402 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of PPG Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $554,685,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 4,484.1% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 723,690 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $108,228,000 after buying an additional 707,903 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in PPG Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $74,492,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in PPG Industries by 37.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,839,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $270,876,000 after acquiring an additional 496,998 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.86% of the company’s stock.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; wood stains; paints, thermoplastics, pavement marking products, and other advanced technologies for pavement marking for government, commercial infrastructure, painting, and maintenance contractors; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

