Kforce (KFRC) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC – Get Free Report) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, July 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.73 per share for the quarter. Kforce has set its Q2 guidance at $0.68-0.76 EPS and its Q2 2024 guidance at 0.680-0.760 EPS.Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.58. Kforce had a net margin of 3.78% and a return on equity of 36.39%. The company had revenue of $351.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $354.92 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. Kforce’s quarterly revenue was down 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Kforce to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Kforce stock opened at $66.44 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Kforce has a 12 month low of $53.75 and a 12 month high of $74.79. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.60. The firm has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 22.99 and a beta of 0.89.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. Kforce’s payout ratio is currently 52.60%.

In other news, insider Andrew G. Thomas sold 4,801 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.43, for a total transaction of $294,925.43. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 94,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,780,255.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Kforce news, insider Andrew G. Thomas sold 4,801 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.43, for a total value of $294,925.43. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 94,095 shares in the company, valued at $5,780,255.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark F. Furlong sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.70, for a total value of $308,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 26,297 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,622,524.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 16,439 shares of company stock worth $1,015,114. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Kforce from $72.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.00.

Kforce Inc provides professional staffing services and solutions in the United States. It operates through two segments, Technology, and Finance and Accounting (FA). The Technology segment provides talent solutions to its clients primarily in the areas of information technology, such as systems/applications architecture and development, data management and analytics, business and artificial intelligence, machine learning, project and program management, and network architecture and security.

