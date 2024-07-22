Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) Price Target Increased to $55.00 by Analysts at Bank of America

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by equities researchers at Bank of America from $54.00 to $55.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Bank of America‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 10.82% from the stock’s current price.

Get Knight-Swift Transportation alerts:

KNX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays reduced their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $62.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Stephens lowered their price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Loop Capital cut shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $63.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $59.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered Knight-Swift Transportation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $53.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Friday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.07.

View Our Latest Research Report on KNX

Knight-Swift Transportation Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:KNX traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $49.63. 484,237 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,087,741. The stock has a market cap of $8.02 billion, a PE ratio of 74.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s fifty day moving average is $48.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.27. Knight-Swift Transportation has a one year low of $45.55 and a one year high of $60.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The transportation company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.07). Knight-Swift Transportation had a net margin of 1.50% and a return on equity of 2.54%. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Knight-Swift Transportation will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Knight-Swift Transportation

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 583.0% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 33,165 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,912,000 after purchasing an additional 28,309 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,715,804 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $906,016,000 after buying an additional 2,137,296 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,058,952 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $61,049,000 after buying an additional 35,549 shares in the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 63.8% during the fourth quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 1,697 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 661 shares during the period. Finally, Duality Advisers LP raised its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 1,686.4% in the first quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 66,098 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,637,000 after acquiring an additional 62,398 shares in the last quarter. 88.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Knight-Swift Transportation

(Get Free Report)

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services in the United States and Mexico. The company operates through four segments: Truckload, Less-than-truckload (LTL), Logistics, and Intermodal. The Truckload segment provides transportation services, which include irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Knight-Swift Transportation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Knight-Swift Transportation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.