Koninklijke Philips (PHG) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG – Get Free Report) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Monday, July 29th.
Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.49 billion for the quarter. Koninklijke Philips had a negative net margin of 4.41% and a positive return on equity of 9.82%. On average, analysts expect Koninklijke Philips to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Koninklijke Philips Stock Down 0.4 %
Shares of NYSE PHG opened at $25.87 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.20. Koninklijke Philips has a 52-week low of $17.75 and a 52-week high of $29.44. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $26.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.37. The company has a market capitalization of $24.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.72.
Koninklijke Philips Cuts Dividend
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of research firms recently issued reports on PHG. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Koninklijke Philips from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Koninklijke Philips from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Koninklijke Philips from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Koninklijke Philips from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Koninklijke Philips from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold”.
Read Our Latest Stock Report on PHG
Koninklijke Philips Company Profile
Koninklijke Philips N.V. operates as a health technology company in North America, the Greater China, and internationally. The company operates through Diagnosis & Treatment Businesses, Connected Care Businesses, and Personal Health Businesses segments. It also provides diagnostic imaging solutions, includes magnetic resonance imaging, X-ray systems, and computed tomography (CT) systems and software comprising detector-based spectral CT solutions, as well as molecular and hybrid imaging solutions for nuclear medicine; echography solutions focused on diagnosis, treatment planning and guidance for cardiology, general imaging, obstetrics/gynecology, and point-of-care applications; integrated interventional systems, and interventional diagnostic and therapeutic devices to treat coronary artery and peripheral vascular disease.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Koninklijke Philips
- 5 Top Rated Dividend Stocks to Consider
- Why This AI Stock is Rising Despite Tech Sell-Off
- What Percentage Gainers Tell Investors and Why They Don’t Tell the Whole Story
- Investors Are Moving into Bonds and Small Cap Stocks: Here’s Why
- What Are the FAANG Stocks and Are They Good Investments?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/15 – 7/19
Receive News & Ratings for Koninklijke Philips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koninklijke Philips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.