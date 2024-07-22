KuCoin Token Price Hits $9.79 on Exchanges (KCS)

KuCoin Token (KCS) traded down 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on July 22nd. KuCoin Token has a market capitalization of $935.03 million and approximately $1.18 million worth of KuCoin Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One KuCoin Token token can currently be bought for about $9.79 or 0.00014598 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, KuCoin Token has traded up 4.1% against the U.S. dollar.

KuCoin Token Token Profile

KuCoin Token’s launch date was September 15th, 2017. KuCoin Token’s total supply is 143,040,492 tokens and its circulating supply is 95,540,492 tokens. KuCoin Token’s official website is www.kucoin.com. The Reddit community for KuCoin Token is https://reddit.com/r/kucoin. KuCoin Token’s official Twitter account is @kucoincom.

Buying and Selling KuCoin Token

According to CryptoCompare, “KuCoin Token (KCS) is the native token of the KuCoin exchange, which was launched in 2017 as a profit-sharing token that offers value to traders. Initially, KCS was an ERC-20 token running on the Ethereum network, supported by most Ethereum wallets. It has multiple uses within the KuCoin ecosystem. It serves as a utility token used for trading fees on the KuCoin Exchange.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KuCoin Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade KuCoin Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy KuCoin Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

