Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) Shares Bought by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 37,107,775 shares of the casino operator’s stock after buying an additional 209,589 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc.’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $1,918,472,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Las Vegas Sands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Las Vegas Sands by 150.4% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 681 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Las Vegas Sands in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Accent Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Las Vegas Sands during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands in the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.16% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on LVS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $62.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Macquarie cut their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $59.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Mizuho reduced their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $59.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Las Vegas Sands currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.00.

Shares of LVS traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $41.47. 2,279,343 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,293,918. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.90 billion, a PE ratio of 19.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.26. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $40.51 and a fifty-two week high of $60.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96.

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Macao and Singapore. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

