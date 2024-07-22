Leerink Partnrs Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for AbCellera Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABCL)

Get AbCellera Biologics alerts:

AbCellera Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABCL – Free Report) – Research analysts at Leerink Partnrs decreased their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for AbCellera Biologics in a research report issued on Thursday, July 18th. Leerink Partnrs analyst P. Souda now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.14) for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.13). The consensus estimate for AbCellera Biologics’ current full-year earnings is ($0.60) per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for AbCellera Biologics’ FY2024 earnings at ($0.57) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.15) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.60) EPS.

Separately, KeyCorp restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective (down from $7.00) on shares of AbCellera Biologics in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, AbCellera Biologics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.83.

Shares of ABCL opened at $2.97 on Monday. AbCellera Biologics has a one year low of $2.65 and a one year high of $8.02. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $873.33 million, a PE ratio of -5.71 and a beta of 0.39.

AbCellera Biologics (NASDAQ:ABCL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $9.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.73 million. AbCellera Biologics had a negative return on equity of 12.61% and a negative net margin of 410.47%. AbCellera Biologics’s quarterly revenue was down 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.14) earnings per share.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AbCellera Biologics by 78.8% during the first quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 8,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 3,799 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AbCellera Biologics during the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AbCellera Biologics by 306.3% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 10,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 7,988 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AbCellera Biologics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, Seelaus Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AbCellera Biologics during the first quarter valued at approximately $68,000. 61.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AbCellera Biologics Inc builds an engine for antibody drug discovery and development. Its engine discovers antibodies from natural immune responses, which are pre-enriched for antibodies. The company's preclinical products are ABCL635 for metabolic and endocrine conditions; and ABCL575 for atopic dermatitis.

