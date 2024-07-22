Leerink Partnrs Equities Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH)

Get Bio-Techne alerts:

Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH – Free Report) – Leerink Partnrs decreased their Q2 2025 earnings estimates for Bio-Techne in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, July 18th. Leerink Partnrs analyst P. Souda now anticipates that the biotechnology company will earn $0.40 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.42. The consensus estimate for Bio-Techne’s current full-year earnings is $1.56 per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Bio-Techne’s Q3 2025 earnings at $0.48 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $2.12 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on TECH. Citigroup cut Bio-Techne from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Bio-Techne from $85.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Bio-Techne from $73.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Bio-Techne in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $81.00.

NASDAQ TECH opened at $75.46 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 4.08, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Bio-Techne has a 12 month low of $51.79 and a 12 month high of $89.91. The company has a market capitalization of $11.89 billion, a PE ratio of 59.89, a P/E/G ratio of 7.87 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.78.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The biotechnology company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.03. Bio-Techne had a return on equity of 13.60% and a net margin of 17.59%. The company had revenue of $303.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $292.36 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cerity Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne by 831.4% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 46,205 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,565,000 after acquiring an additional 41,244 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne by 19.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 734,105 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $56,646,000 after buying an additional 118,534 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Bio-Techne by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 856,514 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $66,089,000 after buying an additional 119,295 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in Bio-Techne by 55.3% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 261,370 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $20,166,000 after buying an additional 93,107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc raised its position in Bio-Techne by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 135,632 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $10,465,000 after acquiring an additional 11,947 shares in the last quarter. 98.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 10th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.42%. Bio-Techne’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.40%.

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research and clinical diagnostic markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Middle East, and Africa, Greater China, rest of Asia-Pacific, and internationally.

