Leerink Partnrs Research Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for 908 Devices Inc. (NASDAQ:MASS)

908 Devices Inc. (NASDAQ:MASS – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Leerink Partnrs cut their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for 908 Devices in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, July 18th. Leerink Partnrs analyst P. Souda now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.35) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.34). The consensus estimate for 908 Devices’ current full-year earnings is ($1.13) per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for 908 Devices’ Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.24) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.11) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.32) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.29) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.17) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.99) EPS.

Separately, Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of 908 Devices in a research report on Monday, May 13th.

908 Devices Stock Performance

Shares of 908 Devices stock opened at $5.39 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.83 and a 200-day moving average of $6.52. The stock has a market cap of $185.90 million, a PE ratio of -5.04 and a beta of 1.01. 908 Devices has a 52-week low of $4.57 and a 52-week high of $12.51.

908 Devices (NASDAQ:MASS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $9.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.29 million. 908 Devices had a negative net margin of 68.57% and a negative return on equity of 20.87%. 908 Devices’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.39) earnings per share.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Kevin J. Knopp acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.83 per share, with a total value of $58,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 488,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,850,759.23. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders bought 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $178,500 over the last quarter. 27.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On 908 Devices

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MASS. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its stake in 908 Devices by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 4,346,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,769,000 after acquiring an additional 333,119 shares in the last quarter. Iron Triangle Partners LP raised its stake in 908 Devices by 31.1% during the fourth quarter. Iron Triangle Partners LP now owns 1,284,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,417,000 after acquiring an additional 304,484 shares in the last quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC raised its stake in 908 Devices by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 2,038,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,874,000 after acquiring an additional 195,368 shares in the last quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. raised its stake in 908 Devices by 2.3% during the first quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 668,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,047,000 after acquiring an additional 15,058 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in 908 Devices during the fourth quarter worth about $133,000. Institutional investors own 88.06% of the company’s stock.

908 Devices Company Profile

908 Devices Inc, a commercial-stage technology company, provides various purpose-built handheld and desktop mass spectrometry devices to interrogate unknown and invisible materials in life sciences research, bioprocessing, pharma/biopharma, forensics, and adjacent markets. The company's products include MX908, a handheld, battery-powered, and Mass Spec device that is designed for rapid analysis of solid, liquid, vapor, and aerosol materials of unknown identity; Rebel, a small desktop analyzer that provides real-time information on the extracellular environment in bioprocesses; and Maverick, an optical in-line analyzer that offers real-time monitoring and control of multiple bioprocess parameters, including glucose, lactate, and total biomass in mammalian cell cultures, as well as provides process fingerprint data to support large-scale efforts in predictive bioprocess modeling.

Featured Articles

