Legend Biotech Co. (NASDAQ:LEGN) Forecasted to Earn Q2 2024 Earnings of ($0.34) Per Share

Legend Biotech Co. (NASDAQ:LEGN – Free Report) – Investment analysts at HC Wainwright raised their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Legend Biotech in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, July 18th. HC Wainwright analyst M. Kapoor now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.34) per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.36). HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $73.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Legend Biotech’s current full-year earnings is ($1.94) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Legend Biotech’s Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.38) EPS.

Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.13. Legend Biotech had a negative net margin of 135.92% and a negative return on equity of 27.91%. The firm had revenue of $93.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.24 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.40) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 158.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on LEGN. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Legend Biotech in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Legend Biotech in a report on Monday, June 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $88.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on shares of Legend Biotech in a report on Friday, June 21st. TD Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Legend Biotech from $71.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Legend Biotech in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $82.00 target price for the company. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.31.

Shares of LEGN stock opened at $58.74 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.18 and a beta of 0.11. Legend Biotech has a twelve month low of $38.60 and a twelve month high of $77.32. The company has a current ratio of 5.66, a quick ratio of 5.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $45.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.67.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Avior Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Legend Biotech by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Legend Biotech by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 4,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Legend Biotech by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Legend Biotech by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Krane Funds Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Legend Biotech by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 20,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,230,000 after buying an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.89% of the company’s stock.

Legend Biotech Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of novel cell therapies for oncology and other indications in the United States, China, and internationally. Its lead product candidate, LCAR- B38M, is a chimeric antigen receptor for the treatment of multiple myeloma (MM).

