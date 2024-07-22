Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) Shares Sold by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. reduced its position in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,296,859 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 108,779 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of Leidos worth $2,005,265,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Leidos by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 64,050 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $6,933,000 after purchasing an additional 3,477 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Leidos in the 4th quarter worth approximately $250,000. Rheos Capital Works Inc. grew its position in Leidos by 87.2% in the fourth quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. now owns 169,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $18,293,000 after acquiring an additional 78,700 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Leidos by 18.6% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 245,665 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $26,591,000 after purchasing an additional 38,496 shares during the period. Finally, Howard Capital Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Leidos by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Howard Capital Management Group LLC now owns 214,338 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $23,200,000 after purchasing an additional 4,077 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on LDOS. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Leidos from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Leidos from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Leidos from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Leidos from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Leidos from $137.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $149.83.

In other news, insider Roy E. Stevens sold 875 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.67, for a total value of $131,836.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,651,929.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Leidos stock traded up $2.31 on Monday, reaching $152.25. 362,000 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 873,703. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $89.22 and a fifty-two week high of $152.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $147.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $131.98.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The aerospace company reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.59. Leidos had a return on equity of 25.66% and a net margin of 2.04%. The firm had revenue of $3.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.47 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 8.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. Leidos’s payout ratio is currently 65.52%.

Leidos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health segments. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

