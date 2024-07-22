Lennox International (NYSE:LII) Price Target Increased to $600.00 by Analysts at KeyCorp

Lennox International (NYSE:LII – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by equities research analysts at KeyCorp from $515.00 to $600.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the construction company’s stock. KeyCorp’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 7.47% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Lennox International from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Lennox International from $500.00 to $517.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Lennox International from $481.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Lennox International from $507.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Lennox International from $505.00 to $610.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $526.69.

Lennox International Price Performance

Shares of LII traded up $2.52 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $558.28. 71,651 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 285,274. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.43. Lennox International has a 1-year low of $329.48 and a 1-year high of $583.42. The stock has a market cap of $19.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50 day moving average of $523.76 and a 200-day moving average of $482.77.

Lennox International (NYSE:LII – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The construction company reported $3.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.17 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. Lennox International had a return on equity of 303.36% and a net margin of 12.38%. Analysts expect that Lennox International will post 20.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lennox International

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in shares of Lennox International by 38.8% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 68 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lennox International by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,346 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,945,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in Lennox International by 38.6% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 255 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Lennox International by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 645 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Finally, Tobam grew its holdings in shares of Lennox International by 1,640.0% during the fourth quarter. Tobam now owns 87 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. 67.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Lennox International

Lennox International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of products for the heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The Home Comfort Solutions segment provides furnaces, air conditioners, heat pumps, packaged heating and cooling systems, indoor air quality equipment, comfort control products, and replacement parts and supplies; residential heating, ventilation, cooling equipment, and air conditioning; and evaporator coils and unit heaters under Lennox, Dave Lennox Signature Collection, Armstrong Air, Ducane, AirEase, Concord, MagicPak, Advanced Distributor Products, Allied, Elite Series, Merit Series, Comfort Sync, Healthy Climate, iComfort, ComfortSense, and Lennox Stores name.

