Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL) Expected to Earn Q3 2024 Earnings of $0.31 Per Share

Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL – Free Report) – William Blair cut their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Leslie’s in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, July 18th. William Blair analyst R. Merkel now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.31 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.43. The consensus estimate for Leslie’s’ current full-year earnings is $0.14 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Leslie’s’ Q3 2025 earnings at $0.35 EPS.

LESL has been the topic of several other research reports. Bank of America cut their price target on Leslie’s from $6.40 to $5.15 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Leslie’s from $6.00 to $3.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on shares of Leslie’s from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Leslie’s from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Leslie’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the company from $5.25 to $2.50 in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.18.

Leslie’s Price Performance

LESL stock opened at $2.68 on Monday. Leslie’s has a 1 year low of $2.42 and a 1 year high of $8.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $495.11 million, a PE ratio of 33.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.55 and its 200-day moving average is $5.73.

Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.18). Leslie’s had a net margin of 1.06% and a negative return on equity of 12.55%. The business had revenue of $188.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $202.69 million.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Leslie’s

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Leslie’s by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,858,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,845,000 after acquiring an additional 201,082 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its stake in shares of Leslie’s by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 4,519,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,375,000 after acquiring an additional 500,292 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Leslie’s by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,633,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,201,000 after acquiring an additional 404,635 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Leslie’s by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,116,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,097,000 after acquiring an additional 492,416 shares during the period. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in Leslie’s in the 4th quarter valued at about $310,000.

About Leslie’s

Leslie's, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services. It also offers various pool and spa maintenance items, such as chemicals, equipment and parts, cleaning and maintenance equipment, safety, recreational, and fitness related products.

