Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE:LBRT) Forecasted to Earn Q1 2025 Earnings of $0.51 Per Share

Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE:LBRT – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Atb Cap Markets decreased their Q1 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Liberty Energy in a research note issued on Thursday, July 18th. Atb Cap Markets analyst W. Syed now forecasts that the company will earn $0.51 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.53. The consensus estimate for Liberty Energy’s current full-year earnings is $2.19 per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for Liberty Energy’s Q2 2025 earnings at $0.68 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.74 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.67 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $2.59 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.77 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $2.98 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on LBRT. TD Cowen decreased their price target on Liberty Energy from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Barclays raised their price target on Liberty Energy from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Liberty Energy from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Citigroup raised Liberty Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Liberty Energy from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.89.

Liberty Energy Stock Down 4.2 %

Shares of NYSE LBRT opened at $21.54 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.35. Liberty Energy has a 52 week low of $14.75 and a 52 week high of $24.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.86, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $21.95 and its 200 day moving average is $21.08.

Liberty Energy (NYSE:LBRT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. Liberty Energy had a return on equity of 22.85% and a net margin of 9.53%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.87 EPS.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in Liberty Energy by 69.2% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 713 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Liberty Energy by 70.8% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Liberty Energy by 27.7% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.22% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, President Ron Gusek sold 50,000 shares of Liberty Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.99, for a total transaction of $1,149,500.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 1,213,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,892,824.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, President Ron Gusek sold 50,000 shares of Liberty Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.99, for a total transaction of $1,149,500.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 1,213,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,892,824.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider R Sean Elliott sold 20,000 shares of Liberty Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.10, for a total value of $462,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 259,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,985,394.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 176,000 shares of company stock worth $3,932,731 over the last quarter. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Liberty Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 6th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. Liberty Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 10.22%.

Liberty Energy Company Profile

Liberty Energy Inc provides hydraulic services and related technologies to onshore oil and natural gas exploration, and production companies in North America. The company offers hydraulic fracturing services, including complementary services, such as wireline services, proppant delivery solutions, field gas processing and treating, compressed natural gas (CNG) delivery, data analytics, related goods comprising sand mine operations, and technologies; and well site fueling and logistics.

Further Reading

