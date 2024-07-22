Life360 (NASDAQ:LIF) Shares Gap Down to $33.45

Shares of Life360, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIF – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $33.45, but opened at $32.67. Life360 shares last traded at $32.29, with a volume of 8,082 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LIF. UBS Group raised shares of Life360 to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Life360 in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Life360 to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. Loop Capital upgraded Life360 to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Life360 to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, June 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.14.

Life360 Stock Down 1.7 %

Life360 Company Profile

Life360 Inc is a family connection and safety company. Its business category includes mobile app and Tile tracking devices with a range of services, including location sharing, safe driver reports and crash detection with emergency dispatch. Life360 Inc is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

