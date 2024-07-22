Lotus Technology (NASDAQ:LOT) & Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Critical Review

Lotus Technology (NASDAQ:LOT – Get Free Report) and Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Lotus Technology and Ford Motor’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lotus Technology $679.01 million 0.65 -$742.00 million ($0.84) -7.76 Ford Motor $176.19 billion 0.32 $4.35 billion $0.97 14.41

Ford Motor has higher revenue and earnings than Lotus Technology. Lotus Technology is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Ford Motor, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Analyst Ratings

63.4% of Lotus Technology shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 58.7% of Ford Motor shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.2% of Lotus Technology shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.8% of Ford Motor shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Lotus Technology and Ford Motor, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lotus Technology 0 1 0 0 2.00 Ford Motor 1 7 5 0 2.31

Lotus Technology currently has a consensus target price of $7.00, suggesting a potential upside of 7.36%. Ford Motor has a consensus target price of $14.18, suggesting a potential upside of 1.41%. Given Lotus Technology’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Lotus Technology is more favorable than Ford Motor.

Risk and Volatility

Lotus Technology has a beta of 0.13, meaning that its share price is 87% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ford Motor has a beta of 1.62, meaning that its share price is 62% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Lotus Technology and Ford Motor’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lotus Technology N/A N/A -41.65% Ford Motor 2.21% 17.63% 2.83%

Summary

Ford Motor beats Lotus Technology on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Lotus Technology

(Get Free Report)

Lotus Technology Inc. engages in the design, development, and sale of battery electric lifestyle vehicles worldwide. It also distributes sports cars. The company sells its products under the Lotus brand. Lotus Technology Inc. is based in Shanghai, China.

About Ford Motor

(Get Free Report)

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments. It also engages in vehicle-related financing and leasing activities to and through automotive dealers. In addition, the company provides retail installment sale contracts for new and used vehicles; and direct financing leases for new vehicles to retail and commercial customers, such as leasing companies, government entities, daily rental companies, and fleet customers. Further, it offers wholesale loans to dealers to finance the purchase of vehicle inventory; and loans to dealers to finance working capital and enhance dealership facilities, purchase dealership real estate, and other dealer vehicle programs. The company was incorporated in 1903 and is based in Dearborn, Michigan.

