LTC Properties (LTC) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Posted by on Jul 22nd, 2024

LTC Properties (NYSE:LTCGet Free Report) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, July 29th. Analysts expect LTC Properties to post earnings of $0.66 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

LTC Properties Price Performance

NYSE LTC opened at $36.66 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $34.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.90. LTC Properties has a 1 year low of $30.30 and a 1 year high of $37.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 15.86 and a quick ratio of 15.86. The company has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.09 and a beta of 0.89.

LTC Properties Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 20th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 20th. LTC Properties’s payout ratio is 118.75%.

About LTC Properties

LTC is a real estate investment trust (REIT) investing in seniors housing and health care properties primarily through sale-leasebacks, mortgage financing, joint-ventures and structured finance solutions including preferred equity and mezzanine lending. LTC's investment portfolio includes 201 properties in 26 states with 29 operating partners.

