Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) Position Increased by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,847,954 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 154,985 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 7.82% of Lululemon Athletica worth $3,847,103,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 600.0% in the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 49 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Tidemark LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its position in Lululemon Athletica by 176.0% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 69 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in Lululemon Athletica in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on LULU. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $521.00 to $463.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 24th. HSBC upgraded shares of Lululemon Athletica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $405.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $357.00 target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $397.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $431.29.

Lululemon Athletica Stock Up 1.0 %

NASDAQ:LULU traded up $2.69 on Monday, reaching $282.92. The stock had a trading volume of 633,042 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,029,370. The company has a market capitalization of $35.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.26. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 1-year low of $279.16 and a 1-year high of $516.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $307.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $384.38.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 5th. The apparel retailer reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 16.09% and a return on equity of 42.64%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.28 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 14.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lululemon Athletica declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, June 5th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the apparel retailer to purchase up to 2.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities. It also provides fitness-inspired accessories.

